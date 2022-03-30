Hover to Zoom
Hutzler Pantry Basket Set - Almond
4 ctUPC: 0007053742837
Product Details
Perfection for your pantry. Use these baskets for storing produce, like potatoes, onions, apples, and oranges. Or use these baskets for organizing packaged snacks. These are the perfect size to fit in a standard cabinet and can hold a 5 lb. bag of produce. The baskets can be stacked perpendicularly, so that you can easily access the contents of each basket.
- Organic-looking storage solution for organizing produce and household items
- BPA free & dishwasher safe
- Stackable and saves space
- Handles on each side make the baskets easy to move around
- Ideal for storing apples, potatoes, onions, etc.