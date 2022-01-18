Hover to Zoom
Hutzler Quick Whipped Cream Maker Milk Frother
1 ctUPC: 0007053768514
Purchase Options
Product Details
- Fresh whipped cream requires very few ingredients. And with the right tool, it is very easy to make. This is nothing like the whipped cream from a can! All you need is a pint of heavy cream, a little powdered sugar, and then any special flavoring that you might want to add... try vanilla, cocoa, Kahlua, etc. Pump the handle of the Quick Whip and in 60 seconds you will have fresh whipped cream. You can actually feel the cream thickening as you go. After the cream has been whipped, you can attach any of the included decorating nozzles and then pipe out the whipped cream. Add a beautiful dollop to fresh fruit or on top of a sundae. Or use it to fill an eclair, cream puff, or cupcake. Any remaining whipped cream may be stored in the fridge in the Quick Whip on the included stand.
- Makes fresh whipped cream in just 60 seconds
- No cartridges needed
- Ideal for frothing milk for coffee drinks
- Includes decorating nozzles for elegant presentation and filling of pastries
- Dishwasher safe & BPA Free