Huy Fong Chili Garlic Sauce
8 ozUPC: 0002446306104
Product Details
Huy fong foods, inc. Chili garlic sauce is an authentic vietnamese chili sauce made with premium ingredients including chili, garlic, salt and distilled vinegar. One 8 oz. Bottle of chili garlic sauce is great for stir-frying or ready to use to spice up any food.
Try it on pasta, meats or even pizza.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium75mg3.26%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chili, Salt, Garlic, Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Bisulfite as Presrvatives, Xanthan Gum.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
