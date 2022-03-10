Hover to Zoom
Huy Fong Sambal Oelek Chili Paste
8 ozUPC: 0002446306107
Product Details
Delicious Hot Sambal Oelek (Pate De Piments Frais)
Add Ground Fresh Chili Paste to make any food mouth-wateringly spicy. Use it to heat up your stir-fry dishes, pizza, eggs, pasta, or anything you desire.
- Natural Color
- Kosher
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium85mg3.7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chili, Salt, Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Bisulfite as Preservatives, Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More