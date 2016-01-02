Hover to Zoom
Huy Fong Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce
28 ozUPC: 0002446306116
Sriracha, made from sun ripened chiles, is ready to use in soups, sauces, pasta, pizza, hot dogs, hamburgers, chow mein, or on anything to add a delicious, spicy taste.
- Natural Color
- Made in the USA
- Kosher
Kosher
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.36%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium1mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium16mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Chili, Sugar, Salt, Garlic, Acetic Acid, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Bisulfite as Preservatives, Xanthan Gum.
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
