Hydroxycut Black Intense Weight Loss Rapid-Release Dietary Supplement Liquid Capsules
Product Details
It’s time to put yourself first, and that means looking sexy and feeling confident. With Hydroxycut Black in your active lifestyle, taking control and getting real weight loss results has never been more convenient.
You’ll get a powerful boost of on-the-go energy to help you tackle your day and conquer your goals with every dose. And with extreme sensory you can feel, you’ve never experienced anything quite like Hydroxycut Black.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Weight Loss Complex ( Caffeine Anhydrous , Robusta Coffee Extract ( As C . Canephora Robusta ) ( Bean ) , Standardized For , 45% , Chlorogenic Acids , Alpha Lipoic Acid ( as , Rs-alpha Lipoic Acid and R-alpha Lipoic Acid , Sodium Salt ) , Yohimbe Extract ( as , Pausinystalia Yohimbe ) ( Bark ) , Standardized For , 6% , Yohimbine , Black Caraway Extract ( as , Nigella Sativa ) ( Seed ) , Purslane Extract ( as , Portulaca Oleracea ) ( Aerial Parts ) , Maitake Mushroom Extract ( as , Grifola Frondosa ) ( Fruiting Body ) , Chicory Extract ( as , Cichorium Intybus ( Root ) ) . Other Ingredients : Glycerin , Capsule ( Hypromellose , Red 40 ) , Water .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More