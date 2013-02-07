Hydroxycut Hardcore Rapid-Release Dietary Supplement Capsules
Lose Weight with America's #1 Selling Weight Loss Supplement Brand!
When you're looking for hardcore results, reach for the power of Hydroxycut Hardcore®. Formulated with a scientifically researched key weight loss complex (green coffee extract), Hydroxycut Hardcore® has been designed to deliver the significant weight loss results you've been looking for!
Weight Loss Complex Tested in 2 Clinical Studies!
In one study, subjects taking the primary ingredient (green coffee extract) in Hydroxycut Hardcore® for 60 days lost, on average, 10.95 lbs, versus the placebo group, which lost an average of 5.40 lbs. Both groups followed a low-calorie diet. In a separate 8-week study, subjects using the same key ingredient lost an average of 3.7 lbs. versus subjects using a placebo, who lost an average of 1.25 lbs. both groups followed a calorie-reduced diet and performed moderate exercise.
Delivers Extreme Energy - Maximum Intensity!
Hydroxycut Hardcore® also contains another powerful ingredient (caffeine anhydrous) that's been shown to deliver a serious boost of energy. After your very first dose, you'll experience extreme energy for maximum intensity.
- Hardcore Weight Loss
- Extreme Energy
- Maximum Intensity
- Rapid Release Formula
Pyroxyclene Anhydranine Blend : Caffeine Anhydrous , L-Theanine , Cayenne Pepper ( as : Capsicum Annuum ) , Yohimbacore Robusta Blend : Green Coffee Extract , Yohimbe Extract , ( as : Pausinystalia Yohimbe ) , Norepidrol L-tml Blend : L-Tyrosine , L-Methionine , L-Leucine , Trans-ferulic Acid , Other Ingredients : Capsule ( Gelatin , Titanium Dioxide , Red 40 , Blue 1 ) , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Magnesium Stearate , Silicon Dioxide , .
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
