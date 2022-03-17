Hyleys Chamomile Sleep Tea
Product Details
Hyleys Chamomile Sleep Tea can naturally help you fall asleep better. This gentle, yet fast-acting caffeine free herbal tea encourages healthy sleep patterns and leaves you feeling refreshed upon waking. A delicious, soothing blend that’s just right for drinking before bedtime. So, relax and drink Hyleys Chamomile Sleep Tea for a good night’s sleep.
How It Works:
This unique herbal blend is Caffeine-Free and contains an effective combination of herbs traditionally used for centuries to promote relaxation and sleep.
- Chamomile is a well-known herbal sleep aid. It is a mild relaxant that supports balanced mood and helps reduce stress levels in the body.
- Valerian is an effective herbal sleep aid. Thisherb naturally acts against insomnia. Valerian root can in fact improve the quality of sleep patterns as well.
- Rosemary is a natural sleeping agent, guarding against headaches and brings relief to sore muscles.
- Lavender provides relaxation to the central nervous system. This unique herb has an incredible aroma that is proven to be calming and relaxing. It may relieve tension and makes you feel stronger and healthier.
- Melissa (Lemon Balm) helps calm the digestive tract and fights depression.
- Peppermint The soothing properties of peppermint are ideal to calm your internal systems and allow your mind to relax. The menthol that is naturally present in peppermint is also a muscle relaxant. The relaxation of the muscles can be an enormous component of natural stress and anxiety relief, which promotes better sleep.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chamomile flowers fine cut, valerian root, rosemary leaves, lavender blossoms, peppermint leaves, lemon balm leaves.
Disclaimer
