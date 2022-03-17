Hyleys Japanese Matcha Green Tea with Gingeris the perfect blend of richness and nutritional goodness of Japanese matcha green tea and the light, smooth, and refreshing flavor of Ceylon sencha green tea, for a high impact taste experience.

The freshness of tea leaves in Hyleys Japanese Matcha Green Tea with Ginger helps preserve many of its positive effects, including its many vitamins, minerals, and other micronutrients, as well as the powerful antioxidants green tea is renowned for.

Each sip of Hyleys Japanese Matcha Green Tea with Ginger provides you with a natural boost of vitamins B & C, along with minerals such as manganese, iron, phosphorus, and potassium. It also provides a light amount of caffeine for a pleasantly invigorating tea drinking experience.

The benefits of Hyleys Japanese Matcha Green Tea with Ginger extend well beyond your physical health; this wonderful drink is also good for your mental well-being.