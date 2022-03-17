The Hyleys Detox Kit contains a 14-day supply ofour popular wellness teas, expertly formulated to detoxify your body naturally so you can keep feeling healthy and energized to effectively manage your daily routine. The Hyleys Detox Kit comes in a variety of 100% natural flavors to enhance your detoxification process and equip your body adequately to fight toxins and stress.

Enhances the Body's Detoxification Process

Provides Energy Through Healthy Blood Circulation

Increases Metabolism & Suppresses Food Cravings

Reduces Stress & Promotes a Good Night's Sleep

Supports Healthy Digestion

How it Works:

Hyleys Detox/Lemon - The combination of black tea and the proprietary blend of herbs including ginger root, coriander seed fennel seed and cinnamon bark aids digestion, enhances detoxification and promotes circulation of clean blood in the body. The antioxidant properties in the ingredients make it excellent for preventing fee radical damage.

Hyleys Garcinia Cambogia Pomegranate/Acai Berry - High levels of hydroxy citric acid (HCA) found in garcinia cambogia boosts carbohydrate and fat metabolism in the body and effectively controls the natural craving for food, thereby assisting in belly & body fat reduction. The R & D tea at Hyleys have skillfully blended the ideal amount of this exceptional tropical sundried herb with the purest green tea, creating a unique taste and effective weight loss formula.

Hyleys Sleep Tea Chamomile/Mint - The blend consists of chamomile, valerian root, lavender, rosemary, and lemon balm which have been effectively formulated by the R & D team at Hyleys to provide a tasty, caffeine free way to relieve stress and anxiety to promote a good night’s sleep.