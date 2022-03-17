Hyleys Tea Detox Kit
Product Details
The Hyleys Detox Kit contains a 14-day supply ofour popular wellness teas, expertly formulated to detoxify your body naturally so you can keep feeling healthy and energized to effectively manage your daily routine. The Hyleys Detox Kit comes in a variety of 100% natural flavors to enhance your detoxification process and equip your body adequately to fight toxins and stress.
- Enhances the Body's Detoxification Process
- Provides Energy Through Healthy Blood Circulation
- Increases Metabolism & Suppresses Food Cravings
- Reduces Stress & Promotes a Good Night's Sleep
- Supports Healthy Digestion
How it Works:
Hyleys Detox/Lemon - The combination of black tea and the proprietary blend of herbs including ginger root, coriander seed fennel seed and cinnamon bark aids digestion, enhances detoxification and promotes circulation of clean blood in the body. The antioxidant properties in the ingredients make it excellent for preventing fee radical damage.
Hyleys Garcinia Cambogia Pomegranate/Acai Berry - High levels of hydroxy citric acid (HCA) found in garcinia cambogia boosts carbohydrate and fat metabolism in the body and effectively controls the natural craving for food, thereby assisting in belly & body fat reduction. The R & D tea at Hyleys have skillfully blended the ideal amount of this exceptional tropical sundried herb with the purest green tea, creating a unique taste and effective weight loss formula.
Hyleys Sleep Tea Chamomile/Mint - The blend consists of chamomile, valerian root, lavender, rosemary, and lemon balm which have been effectively formulated by the R & D team at Hyleys to provide a tasty, caffeine free way to relieve stress and anxiety to promote a good night’s sleep.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
<b>Hyleys Detox:</b> Pure Ceylon black tea, ginger root, coriander seed, fennel seed, cinnamon bark, natural honey flavor.<br><b>Hyleys Detox Lemon:</b> Pure Ceylon black tea, ginger root, coriander seed, fennel seed, cinnamon bark, natural honey & lemon flavor.<br><b>Hyleys Garcinia Cambogia Acai Berry:</b> Small leaf Chinese green tea, natural fine cut garcinia cambogia, natural acai berry flavor.<br><b>Hyleys Garcinia Cambogia Pomegranate:</b>Small leaf Chinese green tea, natural fine cut garcinia cambogia, hibiscus, natural pomegranate flavor.<br><b>Hyleys Sleep Mint:</b> Peppermint leaves, valerian root, rosemary leaves, lavender blossoms, chamomile flowers, lemon balm leaves.<br><b>Hyleys Sleep Chamomile:</b> Chamomile flowers, valerian root, rosemary leaves, lavender blossoms, peppermint leaves, lemon balm leaves.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More