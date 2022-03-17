Hyperbiotics Glucose Support Probiotic Supplement Vegetarian Tablets
Product Details
One of the biggest health concerns of the American public today, affecting roughly 30% of us, is how to maintain blood glucose levels in a healthy range. Evidence suggests that antioxidant activity is lower and oxidative stress is higher in those of us with blood sugar concerns. The targeted probiotics in Hyperbiotics Glucose Support have been studied to support antioxidant activity* helping to put you on the path toward optimal health, naturally.
Studies show that people with a less diverse set of gut bacteria are more likely to have weight and metabolic issues. This formula was designed with 7 well-documented probiotic strains to help you get your gut back into equilibrium.
- Helps restore beneficial bacteria to support digestive and immune health*
- Helps address gas, bloating, and irregularity
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Proprietary Probiotic Blend : L . Fermentum , L. Plantarum , B . Infantis , B . Lactis , L. Acidophilus , L. Casei , L . Reuteri , Banaba Leaf Extract (Lagerstroemia Speciosa) . Other Ingredients : Microcrystalline Cellulose , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Pectin* , Sodium Carbonate , Stearic Acid , Guar Gum , Turmeric .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More