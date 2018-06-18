Hyperbiotics PRO-15 Advanced Strength Time Release Tablets Perspective: front
30 ctUPC: 0950600005854
Product Details

Get 15 Times More Survivability Than With Veggie Capsules. With a patented delivery method, the probiotic organisms in this formula are released over an 8-10 hour period so they bypass your stomach acids and reach deep into your intestinal tract alive (where they are needed most) so you can experience the benefits that probiotics have to offer.

Support Your Digestion. This triple strength formula provides targeted support for occasional digestive issues, helps keep you regular without overstimulation, and lends support for normalized transit time for bowel movements. We added Kiwifruit powder, a superfruit ingredient that supports colon health while helping your probiotics colonize within your intestinal tract. Kiwifruit powder naturally includes prebiotics, polyphenols, a kiwi-unique enzyme called actinidin, and insoluble fiber.

Live More Healthy Days. 80% of your immune system is in your gut. PRO-15 Advanced Strength helps replenish beneficial bacteria to support digestive and immune health. Life should be easy.

Support Your Mood And Energy Levels. PRO-15 Advanced Strength helps create a microenvironment inside your digestive system that encourages nutrient absorption and may help you feel like your happy, energetic, and vibrant self.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Proprietary Probiotic Blend ( L. Plantarum , Lactobacillus Fermentum , L Acidophilus , Bifidobacterium Infantis , L Casei , Bifidobacterium Longum , L Rhamnosus , Bifidobacterium Lactis , Lactobacillus Reuteri , L Salivarius , L Paracasei , Lactobacillus Gasseri , Bifidobacterium bifidum , Bifidobacterium Breve , S Thermophilus ) , Actazin Kiwifruit Powder , Microcrystalline Cellulose , Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose , Pectin , Sodium Carbonate , Stearic Acid , Guar Gum , Turmeric .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
