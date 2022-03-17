Revolutionize Your Dental Check-Ups

The probiotic S. salivarius M18 produces an enzyme that helps dissolve and loosen the formation of biofilm and sticky deposits that can eventually lead to problems. The strains M18 & K12 help to crowd out undesirable bacteria, helping to address the root cause of unhealthy gums.

Repopulate Your Oral Microbiome

You might be familiar with your gut microbiome, but did you know that different probiotic strains populate your oral cavity? And, if the balance of good bacteria in your mouth is compromised, dental issues can develop. Even more, poor oral health is often indicative of problems elsewhere in the body. That’s why we created PRO-Dental: so you can proactively support this often-forgotten microbiome!*

Live More Healthy Days

Your mouth is the gatekeeper and the first line of defense when it comes to the microbes that make their way into our bodies. The strains in PRO-Dental are among the most important and beneficial bacteria of the mouth–in fact, research shows that K12 can begin to support your immune system within just 24 hours!*

Freshen Breath At Its Source

Did you know that when you use mouthwash to prevent bad breath, you kill both the good and bad bacteria? And, did you know that the good bacteria can potentially help keep the bad breath causing bacteria in check? In fact, S. salivarius is often found in healthy mouths, yet is deficient in those who suffer from bad breath. When K12 colonizes in your mouth, it actually helps to crowd out the odor-causing bacteria and therefore freshens bad breath at its root.*

Maintain Healthy Ears, Nose, Throat, And Sinuses*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.