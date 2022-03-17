Get 15 Times More Survivability Than with Veggie Capsules.With a patented delivery method, the probiotic organisms in this formula are released over an 8-10 hour period so they bypass your stomach acids and reach deep into your intestinal tract alive (where they are needed most) so you can experience the benefits that probiotics have to offer.

Prioritize Your Baby's Health. Babies are meant to be inoculated with the good bacteria they need for a healthy life both as they travel through the birth canal and consume breast milk. The problem: modern lifestyle factors may have damaged the good flora you were meant to pass on. PRO-Moms was mindfully formulated with strains that help moms maintain a healthful balance of bacteria and to encourage a healthy start for their little ones.

Probiotics encourage regularity along with proper nutrient absorption - and the more nourishment mom gets, the more the baby can get too. With better absorption, it's more possible to maximize the goodness from your foods and other supplements for both yourself and baby.

Produce More Folate Naturally. Folate is the natural (non-synthetic) version of folic acid and is an important vitamin when it comes to supporting the development of your baby’s brain and spinal cord. Studies show that probiotic strains like B. infantis and L. plantarum may help produce natural B vitamins, including folate! A wonderful complement to your prenatal vitamin.

Feel Good & Stay Well. Probiotics help make short-chain fatty acids, which help to encourage overall health and support immune function. Probiotics help support glucose levels already within a normal range, offer postpartum support for mental and emotional function, and help to support your weight management.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.