I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! Original Buttery Spread
45 ozUPC: 0004060022425
45% vegetable oil spread. Made with simple ingredients like a delicious blend of oils, purified water & a pinch of salt.
Fresh butter taste! 70% less saturated fat than butter. 40% fewer calories than butter. 0g trans fatper serving. No partially hydrogenated oils
Gluten Free
Kosher
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Calories60
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A135mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Purified Water, Soybean Oil, Palm and Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Lecithin (Soy), Natural Flavor, Vinegar, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color)
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More