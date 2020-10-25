Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1tbsp (14 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 6g 7.69% Saturated Fat 2g 10% Polyunsaturated Fat 3g Monounsaturated Fat 1.5g

Sodium 90mg 3.91%

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0%

Protein 0g

Vitamin A 135mcg 15%