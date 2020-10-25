Hover to Zoom
I Can't Believe It's Not Butter! Original Spread
15 ozUPC: 0004060034500
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 24
Product Details
45% vegetable oil spread. Made with simple ingredients like a delicious blend of oils, purified water & a pinch of salt.
Fresh butter taste! 70% less saturated fat than butter. 40% fewer calories than butter. 0g trans fat** per serving. No partially hydrogenated oils.
Nutritional Information
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g7.69%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Polyunsaturated Fat3g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A135mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Purified Water, Soybean Oil, Palm and Palm Kernel Oil, Salt, Lecithin (Soy), Natural Flavor, Vinegar, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color)
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More