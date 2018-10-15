Hover to Zoom
I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!® The Original Vegetable Oil Spray
8 fl ozUPC: 0004060034122
Product Details
Delicious, buttery taste. Great for cooking and topping vegetables, whole grain toast, popcorn, and more!
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1spray (0.2 g)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Soybean Oil*, Salt, Sweet Cream Buttermilk*, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin, Polysorbate 60, Lactic Acid, Potassium Sorbate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (Used To Protect Quality), Natural and Artificial Flavor, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
