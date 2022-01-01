is an educational publishing company founded by Mary Dupuy Smith, a classroom teacher. The concept behind this successful line is that they’re aware first-hand about teaching. All the products are "created by teachers for teachers and parents.". The entire class can have fun while practicing skills in language arts and math. Hand out all 37 cards. (Some players may get more than one card.) The student whose card reads, "I have the first card. Who has..." begins. The student whose card has the answer to that question responds and then asks a different question. This continues until the person with the last card gives the final answer and then reads, "This is the end of the game." Each box provides 4 sets of cards for 4 different games. Game Titles: Multiplication 1-6; Multiplication 1-12; Division; Fractions. 3rd - 4th Grades