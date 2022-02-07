As pet parents, we all want to feel confident that we are doing the best for our pets. IAMS™ Advanced Health Healthy Digestion is designed with ingredients to support your dog’s whole-body health, and features clinically proven technology to support healthy digestion. This chicken-first recipe is blended with wholesome grains and formulated without artificial flavors or preservatives. With this premium tailored recipe, you can be confident that your dog will always be at their best, today and every day.