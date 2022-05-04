Iams ProActive Health MiniChunks help build strong, firm muscles with protein sourced from chicken and egg, along with 7 essential nutrients to nourish the heart. Enriched with antioxidants to help maintain a strong immune system, they're also a gentle fiber source to support your dog's ability to absorb nutrients. Crunchy kibbles scrub your dog's teeth with every bite to help reduce plaque and tartar buildup that can lead to bad breath. This premium dog food is 100% complete and balanced, with no fillers or artificial preservatives.

Designed for dogs ages 1 year and older