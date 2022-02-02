IAMS™ Proactive Health Beef Rice Carrots and Green Beans Flavor in Gravy Chunks Wet Dog Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
IAMS™ Proactive Health Beef Rice Carrots and Green Beans Flavor in Gravy Chunks Wet Dog Food Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
IAMS™ Proactive Health Beef Rice Carrots and Green Beans Flavor in Gravy Chunks Wet Dog Food Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
IAMS™ Proactive Health Beef Rice Carrots and Green Beans Flavor in Gravy Chunks Wet Dog Food Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
IAMS™ Proactive Health Beef Rice Carrots and Green Beans Flavor in Gravy Chunks Wet Dog Food Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
IAMS™ Proactive Health Beef Rice Carrots and Green Beans Flavor in Gravy Chunks Wet Dog Food Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

IAMS™ Proactive Health Beef Rice Carrots and Green Beans Flavor in Gravy Chunks Wet Dog Food

13 ozUPC: 0001901402520
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Beef, green beans, carrots, and whole grain brown rice dog food

  • Includes real broth in every bite
  • Features added vitamins and minerals
  • Ideal for dogs 1 year and older
  • Formulated with omega fatty acids to promote healthy skin and a soft coat
  • Made with high-quality animal proteins plus vitamins and minerals
  • Contains vitamin E to support a strong immune system
  • Type: Adult
  • Size: 13 Oz.
  • Flavor: Beef

Shipping & Return Information