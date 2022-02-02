Hover to Zoom
IAMS™ Proactive Health Beef Rice Carrots and Green Beans Flavor in Gravy Chunks Wet Dog Food
13 ozUPC: 0001901402520
Product Details
Beef, green beans, carrots, and whole grain brown rice dog food
- Includes real broth in every bite
- Features added vitamins and minerals
- Ideal for dogs 1 year and older
- Formulated with omega fatty acids to promote healthy skin and a soft coat
- Made with high-quality animal proteins plus vitamins and minerals
- Contains vitamin E to support a strong immune system
- Type: Adult
- Size: 13 Oz.
- Flavor: Beef