Give your dog the taste of a home-cooked meal with IAMS Proactive Health Adult Wet Dog Food. Our wholesome dog foods are made with natural ingredients, such as real beef and rice, and slow-cooked in a savory broth for a taste dogs can't resist. IAMS Proactive Health also is formulated with omega fatty acids to promote healthy skin and a soft, shiny coat. Plus, with added vitamins and minerals, you can feel good knowing that your dog's favorite wet food offers complete and balanced nutrition for adult maintenance. Make dinnertime special with IAMS Proactive Health Adult Ground Dinner With Beef and Rice Wet Dog Food.