IAMS™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult with Chicken Dry Cat Food
IAMS™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult with Chicken Dry Cat Food
IAMS™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult with Chicken Dry Cat Food Perspective: left
IAMS™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult with Chicken Dry Cat Food Perspective: right
IAMS™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult with Chicken Dry Cat Food Perspective: bottom
IAMS™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult with Chicken Dry Cat Food

22 lbUPC: 0001901471227
Product Details

Nutritional Adequacy Statement:

Iams™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult with Chicken cat food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for adult maintenance. Supports lean body & healthy metabolism. Maintains healthy digestion with natural fiber & prebiotics. Supports vibrant whole-body health for adult cats.

IAMS™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult supports overall health with delicious chicken your cat loves.

Key benefits in the recipes:

  • Strong muscles: Real chicken as the 1st ingredient helps maintain strong muscles
  • Healthy heart: Essential nutrients, including calcium & potassium, help nourish a healthy heart
  • Healthy digestion: Unique fiber blend with prebiotics & beet pulp support your cat''s ability to absorb nutrients
  • Healthy teeth: Crunchy kibble helps reduce plaque build-up
  • Healthy skin & coat: Optimal Omega 6:3 ratio for a soft & shiny coat