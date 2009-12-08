Hover to Zoom
IAMS™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult with Chicken Dry Cat Food
22 lbUPC: 0001901471227
Purchase Options
Product Details
Nutritional Adequacy Statement:
Iams™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult with Chicken cat food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for adult maintenance. Supports lean body & healthy metabolism. Maintains healthy digestion with natural fiber & prebiotics. Supports vibrant whole-body health for adult cats.
IAMS™ Proactive Health Healthy Adult supports overall health with delicious chicken your cat loves.
Key benefits in the recipes:
- Strong muscles: Real chicken as the 1st ingredient helps maintain strong muscles
- Healthy heart: Essential nutrients, including calcium & potassium, help nourish a healthy heart
- Healthy digestion: Unique fiber blend with prebiotics & beet pulp support your cat''s ability to absorb nutrients
- Healthy teeth: Crunchy kibble helps reduce plaque build-up
- Healthy skin & coat: Optimal Omega 6:3 ratio for a soft & shiny coat