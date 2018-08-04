Hover to Zoom
IAMS™ ProActive Health™ Healthy Adult with Salmon & Tuna Cat Food
16 lbUPC: 0001901480413
Iams™ Healthy Adult supports overall health with a delicious combination of salmon & tuna your cat loves. IAMS knows that each cat is different. That's why we developed recipes nutritionally tailored to meet the specialized needs and life-stages of cats. IAMS Healthy Adult with salmon & tuna cat food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for Maintenance.
Key benefits in this recipe:
- Strong muscles; Real salmon as the first ingredient helps maintain strong muscles
- Healthy teeth;Crunchy kibble helps reduce plaque build-up
- Healthy heart;Essential nutrients, including calcium & potassium, help nourish a healthy heart
- Healthy digestion;Unique fiber blend with prebiotics & beet pulp support your cat’s ability to absorb nutrients
- Healthy skin & coat;Optimal Omega 6:3 ratio for a soft & shiny coat