IAMS™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken Dry Cat Food
Sustains healthy digestion with natural fibers & prebiotics. Iams™ Healthy Senior is specially designed to help support your cat's ongoing vitality to be and feel their best at any age. Nutrition to support the whole-body health & vitality of senior cats. Nutritional Adequacy Statement: Iams™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken cat food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
- Healthy immune system: Vitamin E helps restore immune response to that of a healthy adult cat
- Strong bones and healthy joints: Essential nutrients including calcium nourish strong bones & healthy joints
- Strong muscles: Real chicken as the 1st ingredient helps support strong muscles
- Healthy heart: Essential nutrients, including calcium & potassium, help nourish a healthy heart
- Healthy teeth: Crunchy kibble helps reduce plaque build-up