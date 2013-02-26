IAMS™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken Dry Cat Food Perspective: front
IAMS™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken Dry Cat Food Perspective: back
IAMS™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken Dry Cat Food Perspective: left
IAMS™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken Dry Cat Food Perspective: right
IAMS™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken Dry Cat Food Perspective: top
IAMS™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken Dry Cat Food Perspective: bottom
IAMS™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken Dry Cat Food

16 lb
UPC: 0001901461187
Sustains healthy digestion with natural fibers & prebiotics. Iams™ Healthy Senior is specially designed to help support your cat's ongoing vitality to be and feel their best at any age. Nutrition to support the whole-body health & vitality of senior cats. Nutritional Adequacy Statement: Iams™ Proactive Health™ Healthy Senior with Chicken cat food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.

Key benefits in the recipes:

  • Healthy immune system: Vitamin E helps restore immune response to that of a healthy adult cat
  • Strong bones and healthy joints: Essential nutrients including calcium nourish strong bones & healthy joints
  • Strong muscles: Real chicken as the 1st ingredient helps support strong muscles
  • Healthy heart: Essential nutrients, including calcium & potassium, help nourish a healthy heart
  • Healthy teeth: Crunchy kibble helps reduce plaque build-up