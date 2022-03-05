Hover to Zoom
IAMS Proactive Health Lamb and Rice Large Breed Dry Dog Food
15 lbUPC: 0001901480528
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 16
Product Details
Your dog is one-of-a-kind… that’s why IAMS makes a dry dog food that’s just as unique as they are. IAMS Large Breed Dry Dog Food with Lamb and Rice gives them the nutritional support they need in a tasty dog kibble they’ll love. With real, premium lamb as the first ingredient, this adult dog food supports healthy digestion with a wholesome blend of fibers and prebiotics, while omega-6 fatty acids promote a healthy skin and coat. Plus, this lamb dog food builds strong muscles with quality-sourced protein. When you feed your dog IAMS dry food, you can feel good knowing they’re getting the nutrition they need to bring out their unique best.
- 1st ingredient is real
- premium lamb
- Builds strong muscles with quality-sourced protein Veterinarians recommend IAMS
- Promotes healthy digestion with a tailored blend of wholesome fibers and prebiotics
- Promotes skin and coat health with omega-6 fatty acids