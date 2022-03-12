Hover to Zoom
IAMS™ Proactive Health™ Salmon Adult Dry Cat Food
7 lbUPC: 0001901480412
Product Details
Keep your cats at their best with IAMS PROACTIVE HEALTH Healthy Adult Dry Cat Food with Salmon, a recipe designed to support healthy bodies and provide healthy energy for play. Salmon is the #1 ingredient in this high-quality cat kibble, made for outdoor or indoor cat diets. It helps maintain digestive health by providing a unique, tailored fiber blend that delivers prebiotics and beet pulp, which helps support your cat’s ability to absorb nutrients. Plus, the crunchy cat kibble texture helps reduce plaque buildup. If you’re looking for the salmon flavor cats love, get your paws on this… and keep your feline happy, healthy, and ready to pounce with the 100% complete and balanced nutrition of IAMS.
- Helps nourish a healthy heart with essential nutrients, including calcium and potassium
- Helps your cat maintain strong muscles with high quality protein and 100% complete and balanced nutrition with 0% fillers
- Contains one (1) 7 lb. bag of IAMS PROACTIVE HEALTH Healthy Adult Dry Cat Food with Salmon
- Salmon is the #1 ingredient in this nutrient-rich cat food designed for a healthy body for play
- Support your cat’s healthy digestion with natural fiber and prebiotics
- Promotes healthy skin & glossy coat with omega-6 and -3 fatty acids
- Made in the USA