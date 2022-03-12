Keep your cats at their best with IAMS PROACTIVE HEALTH Healthy Adult Dry Cat Food with Salmon, a recipe designed to support healthy bodies and provide healthy energy for play. Salmon is the #1 ingredient in this high-quality cat kibble, made for outdoor or indoor cat diets. It helps maintain digestive health by providing a unique, tailored fiber blend that delivers prebiotics and beet pulp, which helps support your cat’s ability to absorb nutrients. Plus, the crunchy cat kibble texture helps reduce plaque buildup. If you’re looking for the salmon flavor cats love, get your paws on this… and keep your feline happy, healthy, and ready to pounce with the 100% complete and balanced nutrition of IAMS.

Helps nourish a healthy heart with essential nutrients, including calcium and potassium

Helps your cat maintain strong muscles with high quality protein and 100% complete and balanced nutrition with 0% fillers

Contains one (1) 7 lb. bag of IAMS PROACTIVE HEALTH Healthy Adult Dry Cat Food with Salmon

Salmon is the #1 ingredient in this nutrient-rich cat food designed for a healthy body for play

Support your cat’s healthy digestion with natural fiber and prebiotics

Promotes healthy skin & glossy coat with omega-6 and -3 fatty acids

Made in the USA