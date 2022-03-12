IAMS Proactive Health Super Premium Lamb & Rice Adult Dog Food Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
IAMS Proactive Health Super Premium Lamb & Rice Adult Dog Food Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
IAMS Proactive Health Super Premium Lamb & Rice Adult Dog Food Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

IAMS Proactive Health Super Premium Lamb & Rice Adult Dog Food

30 lbUPC: 0001901480334
Purchase Options

Product Details

Not all dogs are the same, so why feed them the same generic food? The IAMS brand understands that adult dogs have unique needs, too. That's why we've crafted our IAMS Adult Lamb & Rice recipe with real lamb to promote strong muscles, and omega fatty acids to promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. With this premium tailored recipe, you can be confident that your dog will always be at their best, today and every day.IAMS Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.