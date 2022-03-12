Not all dogs are the same, so why feed them the same generic food? The IAMS brand understands that adult dogs have unique needs, too. That's why we've crafted our IAMS Adult Lamb & Rice recipe with real lamb to promote strong muscles, and omega fatty acids to promote healthy skin and a shiny coat. With this premium tailored recipe, you can be confident that your dog will always be at their best, today and every day.IAMS Adult Lamb & Rice Recipe Dog Food is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.