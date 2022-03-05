Iams ProActive Health Weight Control is formulated with L-Carnitine to gradually return your dog to a healthy weight and keep him fit. Natural sources of protein sourced from chicken and egg helps build strong, firm muscles and antioxidants help maintain a strong immune system. Crunchy kibbles scrub your dog's teeth with every bite, reducing plaque and tartar buildup that can lead to bad breath. Vet recommended, this premium dog food is 100% complete and balanced, with no fillers or artificial preservatives. Type: Adult Weight Control Size: 7 Lb. Flavor: Chicken