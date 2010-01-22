Help your kitten grow into a strong, playful, energetic, and healthy adult cat with IAMS PROACTIVE HEALTH Healthy Kitten Dry Cat Food with Chicken—a chicken-first recipe designed for a cat’s first year of playful, fluffy, furry, feline firsts. Chicken is the #1 ingredient in this high protein kitten kibble (made for outdoor or indoor kittens), designed to support the development of healthy eyes, healthy bones, healthy brains, and healthy hearts. With nutrients like those in their mother’s milk, this dry kitten food helps kittens build strong immune defenses. If you’re looking for kitten food to support healthy development for your kitten’s first year, get your paws on this—and keep your kittens happy, healthy, and ready to pounce as they grow into adult cats with IAMS Healthy Kitten Dry Cat Food.

