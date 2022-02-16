IBC Made with Sugar Cream Soda Perspective: front
IBC Made with Sugar Cream Soda




IBC Made with Sugar Cream Soda

4 bottles /12 fl oz
Product Details

There’s nothing quite like the old-fashioned, sweet taste of a root beer. However, when you’re looking for a uniquely delicious with a smooth and creamy taste, IBC Root Beer is the perfect treat that satisfies your sweet tooth as well as your thirst. IBC is caffeine-free but made with Cane Sugar for a superior sweet taste that you can enjoy any time of day. Perfect for campouts, picnics and other outdoor activities, you can pair it with s'mores, coconut bread, or any one of your favorite treats. IBC Root Beer is an American classic both kids and adults love for its unique, fun flavor.In addition to Root Beer, you can also enjoy other IBC flavors like Diet Root Beer, Cream Soda, Black Cherry and Cherry Limeade. No matter what flavor

  • OLD-FASHIONED FLAVOR: Uniquely sweet with a smooth and creamy taste, IBC is the perfect treat that satisfies your sweet tooth as well as your thirst
  • CANE SUGAR: Made with Cane Sugar for a superior sweet taste
  • CAFFEINE FREE: IBC is caffeine-free that you can enjoy the sweet taste any time you like
  • QUALITY INGREDIENTS: No matter what flavor you prefer, you can be sure you’re getting the freshest taste and the highest quality ingredients
  • TRUSTED BRAND: Created in 1919 in St. Louis, Missouri, IBC is often imitated but never equaled
  • Due to high demand, variety is extremely limited from our suppliers. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle
Amount per serving
Calories180
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium70mg3.04%
Total Carbohydrate44g16%
Sugar44g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Citric Acid, Caramel Color, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Calcium Disodium EDTA (To Protect Flavor).

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

