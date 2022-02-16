Hover to Zoom
IBC Real Sugar Root Beer
4 bottles /12 fl ozUPC: 0007279600016
Located in AISLE 15
Product Details
Since 1919, IBC beverages have been unyielding in delivering high quality soft drinks. Enjoy as an ice-cold beverage or a delicious float. Made with 100% cane sugar, you can find IBC Root Beer and other IBC flavors in old time glass bottles for the freshest taste and quality.
- Caffeine Free
- Great for floats
- Made with Sugar
- Old time root beer soda taste
- Root Beer soda
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1bottle (355 mL)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium60mg2.5%
Total Carbohydrate40g13.33%
Sugar40g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Cane Sugar, Caramel Color, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Natural and Artificial Flavors, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Quillaia Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More