Iberia Garlic Plantain Chips
3 ozUPC: 0007566935003
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.99oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories136
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g10.77%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.63%
Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium50mg5%
Iron2.7mg15%
Vitamin A750Number of International Units15%
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Selected Plantains, Vegetable Oil (May Contain One or More of the Following: Cottonseed, Corn, Palm, Canola, Soybean and/or Sunflower), Natural Spices, and Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
