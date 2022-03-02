Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Peppermint Sugar Free Gum Perspective: front
Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Peppermint Sugar Free Gum
Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Peppermint Sugar Free Gum
Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Peppermint Sugar Free Gum
Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Peppermint Sugar Free Gum
Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Peppermint Sugar Free Gum
40 ctUPC: 0003400000843
Product Details

You never know when a quick pick-me-up jolt of flavor will come in handy. Fortunately, you don't have to guess. With these convenient 40-count bottles of Ice Breakers Ice Cubeschewing gum, you can have a sugar-free burst of peppermint by your side anywhere you go. Keep a bottle with you in the car, at home and in the office for quick, delicious satisfaction wherever the day takes you. These ADA-accepted Ice Breakers Ice Cubes gum pieces will keep your taste buds busy and your breath minty fresh during meetings, after lunch, throughout movie nights and in the car on even your longest trips.

  • Perfect for keeping in backpacks, car cup holders, snack drawers at work and treat cabinets at home
  • Sugar-free, ADA-accepted chewing gum in cube bottles offering easy sharing and lasting freshness
  • A burst of delicious, refreshing peppermint flavor in sugar-free gum you'll want to keep chewing all day long

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1piece (2.3 g)
Amount per serving
Calories5
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Maltitol, Mannitol, Maltitol Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural Flavor and Artificial Flavor; Lecithin (Soy); Maltodextrin; Artificial Color [Blue 1 Lake; Blue 1]; Aspartame*, Gum Acacia; Gelatin; Acesulfame Potassium; Sorbitol; Isomalt; Neotame, BHT, To Maintain Freshness; Sucralose.*Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
