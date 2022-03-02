Ice Breakers Ice Cubes Peppermint Sugar Free Gum
Product Details
You never know when a quick pick-me-up jolt of flavor will come in handy. Fortunately, you don't have to guess. With these convenient 40-count bottles of Ice Breakers Ice Cubeschewing gum, you can have a sugar-free burst of peppermint by your side anywhere you go. Keep a bottle with you in the car, at home and in the office for quick, delicious satisfaction wherever the day takes you. These ADA-accepted Ice Breakers Ice Cubes gum pieces will keep your taste buds busy and your breath minty fresh during meetings, after lunch, throughout movie nights and in the car on even your longest trips.
- Perfect for keeping in backpacks, car cup holders, snack drawers at work and treat cabinets at home
- Sugar-free, ADA-accepted chewing gum in cube bottles offering easy sharing and lasting freshness
- A burst of delicious, refreshing peppermint flavor in sugar-free gum you'll want to keep chewing all day long
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Maltitol, Mannitol, Maltitol Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural Flavor and Artificial Flavor; Lecithin (Soy); Maltodextrin; Artificial Color [Blue 1 Lake; Blue 1]; Aspartame*, Gum Acacia; Gelatin; Acesulfame Potassium; Sorbitol; Isomalt; Neotame, BHT, To Maintain Freshness; Sucralose.*Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More