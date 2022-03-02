Ingredients

Xylitol, Gum Base, Maltitol, Mannitol, Maltitol Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural Flavor and Artificial Flavor; Lecithin (Soy); Maltodextrin; Artificial Color [Blue 1 Lake; Blue 1]; Aspartame*, Gum Acacia; Gelatin; Acesulfame Potassium; Sorbitol; Isomalt; Neotame, BHT, To Maintain Freshness; Sucralose.*Phenylketonurics: Contains Phenylalanine

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

