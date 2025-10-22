Ingredients

Xylitol, Gum Base, Maltitol, Mannitol, Maltitol Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural Flavor and Artificial Flavor; Gum Acacia; Maltodextrin; Lecithin (Soy); Artificial Color [Blue 1 Lake; Yellow 5 Lake; Blue 1; Yellow 5]; Aspartame*; Gelatin; Acesulfame Potassium; Sorbitol, Isomalt; Neotame; BHT, To Maintain Freshness; Sucralose

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More