You never know when a quick pick-me-up jolt of flavor will come in handy. Fortunately, you don't have to guess. With a convenient 40-count bottle of Ice Breakers Ice Cubes chewing gum, you can have a sugar-free burst of Spearmint by your side anywhere you go. Keep a bottle with you in the car, at home, and in the office for quick, delicious satisfaction wherever the day takes you. These ADA-accepted Ice Breakers Ice Cubes gum pieces will keep your taste buds busy and your breath minty fresh during meetings, after lunch, throughout movie nights, and in the car on even your longest trips. Feeling generous? This bottle makes it easy and convenient to share. Display a vibrant cube near the candy dish at home and work to let guests, family members, friends, and co-workers help themselves. They're sure to thank you for the long-lasting chewing gum treat. After all, it's just as good as a delicious mint dessert without any of the fuss.
- Sugar-free, ADA-accepted chewing gum in a cube bottle offering easy sharing and lasting freshness
- Enjoy sugar-free chewing gum at birthday parties, anniversary dates and other events where fresh breath is a must
- A burst of refreshing mint flavor in sugar-free gum you'll want to keep chewing all day long
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Xylitol, Gum Base, Maltitol, Mannitol, Maltitol Syrup, Contains 2% or Less of: Natural Flavor and Artificial Flavor; Gum Acacia; Maltodextrin; Lecithin (Soy); Artificial Color [Blue 1 Lake; Yellow 5 Lake; Blue 1; Yellow 5]; Aspartame*; Gelatin; Acesulfame Potassium; Sorbitol, Isomalt; Neotame; BHT, To Maintain Freshness; Sucralose
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
