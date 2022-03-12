Iceberg Lettuce
Product Details
Wrapped Iceberg Lettuce is one of the most recognizable veggies that call the produce aisle home. Despite having a higher water content than other lettuce varieties, its leaves are still a healthy choice to chomp on as they are low in calories and naturally fat-free. Iceberg Lettuce is rich in vitamins D, A, B12, B6, and B9. It contains 7 calories per 50 grams. It also contains vitamin K, which aids in the production of all proteins required by the body for blood clotting.
- Wonderful source of potassium and manganese
- Contains significant amounts of calcium, iron, and magnesium, as well as traces of sodium
- Very low content of cholesterol and fat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Iceberg Lettuce : NutriFacts Based On USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Iceberg Lettuce ) 1 Cup, Shredded, Chopped, or Raw
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
