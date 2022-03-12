Iceberg Lettuce Perspective: front
Iceberg Lettuce Perspective: right
Iceberg Lettuce

1 ctUPC: 0000000004061
Product Details

Wrapped Iceberg Lettuce is one of the most recognizable veggies that call the produce aisle home. Despite having a higher water content than other lettuce varieties, its leaves are still a healthy choice to chomp on as they are low in calories and naturally fat-free. Iceberg Lettuce is rich in vitamins D, A, B12, B6, and B9. It contains 7 calories per 50 grams. It also contains vitamin K, which aids in the production of all proteins required by the body for blood clotting.

  • Wonderful source of potassium and manganese
  • Contains significant amounts of calcium, iron, and magnesium, as well as traces of sodium
  • Very low content of cholesterol and fat

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories8
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium6mg1%
Total Carbohydrate2g
Dietary Fiber1g3%
Sugar1g0%
Protein0g
Calcium10mg2%
Copper14mcg
Iron0mg
Magnesium4mg1%
Niacin0mg
Phosphorus11mg2%
Potassium78mg1%
Riboflavin0mg
Thiamin0mg0%
Vitamin A14mcg
Vitamin C2mg
Vitamin D0mcg
Vitamin E0mg0%
Vitamin K13mcg
Zinc0mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Iceberg Lettuce : NutriFacts Based On USDA Food-A-Pedia.com; (Iceberg Lettuce ) 1 Cup, Shredded, Chopped, or Raw

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

