Wrapped Iceberg Lettuce is one of the most recognizable veggies that call the produce aisle home. Despite having a higher water content than other lettuce varieties, its leaves are still a healthy choice to chomp on as they are low in calories and naturally fat-free. Iceberg Lettuce is rich in vitamins D, A, B12, B6, and B9. It contains 7 calories per 50 grams. It also contains vitamin K, which aids in the production of all proteins required by the body for blood clotting.

Wonderful source of potassium and manganese

Contains significant amounts of calcium, iron, and magnesium, as well as traces of sodium

Very low content of cholesterol and fat