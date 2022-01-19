Icehouse American Lager Beer Perspective: front
Icehouse American Lager Beer

24 fl ozUPC: 0003410000880
Product Details

  • Icehouse is a medium-bodied American-style Ice Lager
  • Icehouse is brewed for a bold, never watered down taste, with low to moderate bitterness, medium body and a smooth finish
  • This easy to drink beer is ideal for downtime at home or fun with friends
  • Try it with a variety of foods including grilled chicken, pizza and burgers
  • Icehouse is brewed below freezing resulting in the formation of actual ice crystals delivering our bold, never watered down taste
  • Light & Refreshing with 5.5% ABV