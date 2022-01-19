Hover to Zoom
Icehouse American Lager Beer
24 fl ozUPC: 0003410000880
Product Details
- Icehouse is a medium-bodied American-style Ice Lager
- Icehouse is brewed for a bold, never watered down taste, with low to moderate bitterness, medium body and a smooth finish
- This easy to drink beer is ideal for downtime at home or fun with friends
- Try it with a variety of foods including grilled chicken, pizza and burgers
- Icehouse is brewed below freezing resulting in the formation of actual ice crystals delivering our bold, never watered down taste
- Light & Refreshing with 5.5% ABV