Numb away tough pain with maximum strength Icy Hot Pain Relieving Dry Spray With Lidocaine Plus Menthol. This no-mess dry spray for pain relief works by desensitizing aggravated nerves to give you fast-acting, long-lasting pain relief. It's icy first to dull the pain, then hot to relax it away. Icy Hot Lidocaine Spray helps temporarily relieve pain associated with back pain, muscle pain, foot pain, knee pain and arthritis pain. Best of all, the continuous spray bottle works at any angle for fast, easy pain relief that keeps hands clean during application. At the gym, at home or on the job, rely on Icy Hot Lidocaine Pain Relief Dry Spray for lasting pain relief.

HOW TO USE: Spray affected area with desired amount of product. Allow the product to dry, it does not need to be rubbed in. Reapply as necessary, but no more than 3-4 times daily.