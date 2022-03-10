Hover to Zoom
Idaho® Spuds™ Mashed Potatoes Classic Flakes
13.3 ozUPC: 0001114042500
Product Details
Idaho® Spuds™ Classic mashed potatoes are perfectly creamy, super tasty and so easy to make, you can enjoy them in minutes! Every batch begins with lovingly farmed, 100% Idaho® Potatoes. Then we peel, cook and mash them just like you would, turn them into flakes and the rest is up to you.
PERFECTLY FLAKED
- Made With 100% Real Potatoes
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- No Partially Hydrogenated Oils
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size20cup dry (21 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium15mg0.65%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.3mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Idaho Potato Flakes, Monoglyceride, Freshness Preserved With: Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, BHA
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More