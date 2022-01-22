Hover to Zoom
Idahoan® Baby Reds Instant Mashed Potatoes
4.1 ozUPC: 0002970000138
Located in AISLE 7
Product Details
- Homestyle red and russet potatoes with skins perfectly blended with creamy butter
- Convenient, portable, and easy to prepare
- Good for on the go snack, lunch, and dinner
- Natural and artificial flavorings
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry (29 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes (Russet and Red Varieties), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower), Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Flavors.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
