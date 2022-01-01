Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes (russet and red varieties), vegetable oil (contains one or more of the following: coconut, palm,soybean, cottonseed, sunflower, canola), corn syrup solids, salt, maltodextrin, nonfat dry milk, sugar, sodiumcaseinate, butter powder [butter (sweet cream, salt, annatto color), nonfat milk solids, sodium caseinate anddisodium phosphate], mono and diglycerides, calcium stearoyl lactylate, natural and artificial flavors, spice,sodium acid pyrophosphate (preserve freshness), sodium bisulfite (preserve freshness), dipotassium phosphate,artificial color, citric acid (preserve freshness), mixed tocopherols (preserve freshness) and less than 2% silicondioxide added as an anti-caking agent.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More