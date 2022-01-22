Idahoan® Buttery Golden Selects Mashed Potatoes
Product Details
Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-homemade taste — every time.
- Made with 100% real Idaho potatoes
- Naturally gluten free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Idahoⓡ Potatoes, (Russet and Gold Varieties), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower), Buttermilk Powder, Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Butter (Cream, Salt), Natural Flavors, Turmeric Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.
Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More