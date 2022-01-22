Ingredients

Idahoⓡ Potatoes, (Russet and Gold Varieties), Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower), Buttermilk Powder, Sugar, Salt, Maltodextrin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Butter (Cream, Salt), Natural Flavors, Turmeric Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More