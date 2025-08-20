Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Instant Mashed Potatoes Family Size Perspective: front
Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Instant Mashed Potatoes Family Size Perspective: back
Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Instant Mashed Potatoes Family Size Perspective: top
Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Instant Mashed Potatoes Family Size Perspective: bottom
Idahoan Buttery Homestyle Instant Mashed Potatoes Family Size

8 ozUPC: 0002970013141
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare for a homemade taste, every time.

  • Made with 100% real Idaho potatoes
  • Gluten free
  • Eight servings

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium440mg18.33%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Coconut, Palm, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Canola), Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Maltodextrin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sugar, Sodium Caseinate, Butter Powder [Butter (Sweet Cream, Salt, Annatto Color), Nonfat Milk Solids, Sodium Caseinate and Disodium Phosphate], Mono and Diglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Milk, Soy), Spice, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (Preserve Freshness), Sodium Bisulfite (Preserve Freshness), Dipotassium Phosphate, Artificial Color, Citric Acid (Preserve Freshness), Mixed Tocopherols (Preserve Freshness) and Less Than 2% Silicon Dioxide Added as An Anti-caking Agent

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
