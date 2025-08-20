Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Coconut, Palm, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Canola), Corn Syrup Solids, Salt, Maltodextrin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sugar, Sodium Caseinate, Butter Powder [Butter (Sweet Cream, Salt, Annatto Color), Nonfat Milk Solids, Sodium Caseinate and Disodium Phosphate], Mono and Diglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Milk, Soy), Spice, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (Preserve Freshness), Sodium Bisulfite (Preserve Freshness), Dipotassium Phosphate, Artificial Color, Citric Acid (Preserve Freshness), Mixed Tocopherols (Preserve Freshness) and Less Than 2% Silicon Dioxide Added as An Anti-caking Agent

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More