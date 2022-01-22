Idahoan® Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes Perspective: front
Idahoan® Buttery Homestyle Mashed Potatoes

4 ozUPC: 0002970000141
Product Details

Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-Homemade Taste-Every Time.

Benefits:

  • Homemade Taste in Minutes
  • Natural & Artificial Flavoring
  • Made with 100% Real Idaho Potatoes
  • Perfectly Blended with Real Butter
  • Kosher
  • Made in USA

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size140g (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium460mg20%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium260mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower), Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Buttermilk Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Butter (Cream, Salt), Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Flavors, Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
