Idahoan Cheddar & Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Idahoan Cheddar & Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Idahoan Cheddar & Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes

4 ozUPC: 0002970002125
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7

Product Details

Idahoan® Cheddar & Sour Cream Mashed Potatoes are made from a blend of Idahoan® REAL potatoes and a dry seasoning. The potatoes are processed from sound, well peeled, and trimmed 100% Idaho® potatoes.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size140g (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium530mg23.04%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium46mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium274mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Buttermilk, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Coconut, Soybean), Maltodextrin, Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural Flavors, Dried Onion, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sugar, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Mixed Tocopherols, and Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More