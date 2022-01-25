Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes, Buttermilk, Salt, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Coconut, Soybean), Maltodextrin, Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural Flavors, Dried Onion, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Sugar, Cultured Nonfat Milk, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Mixed Tocopherols, and Citric Acid.

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More