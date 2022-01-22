Idahoan® Classic Mashed Potatoes Perspective: front
Idahoan® Classic Mashed Potatoes Perspective: back
Idahoan® Classic Mashed Potatoes

4 ozUPC: 0002970002111
Product Details

Idahoan® Signature Russets Mashed Potatoes are processed from sound, well peeled, and trimmed 100% Idaho® Potatoes and a dry seasoning.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size140g (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium23mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium274mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Sunflower, Coconut and Canola), Maltodextrin, Salt, Sugar, Buttermilk, Nonfat Dry Milk, Cream, Butter (Cream, Salt), Mono and Diglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Flavors.Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Mixed Tocopherols and Citric Acid.

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
