Ingredients

Idaho Potatoes (Including Red Varieties), Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Coconut, Palm, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Canola), Whey, Maltodextrin, Modified Food Starch, Dehydrated Onion, Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Reduced Lactose Whey, Cheddar and Blue Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spices, Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (Preserve Freshness), Sodium Bisulfite (Preserve Freshness), Citric Acid (Preserve Freshness), Mixed Tocopherols (Preserve Freshness), Less Than 2% Silicon Dioxide Added as An Anticaking Agent.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.