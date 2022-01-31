Idahoan Creamy Potato Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Idahoan Creamy Potato Soup

7.1 ozUPC: 0002970001101
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

You don't have to go out for restaurant-quality potato soup any more - Idahoan is bringing it straight to your table! Filled with real red potatoes and red potato skins, this hearty soup delivers exceptional taste and texture with every spoonful.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.33cup dry mix (50 gram)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g15.38%
Saturated Fat8g40%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium1040mg43.33%
Total Carbohydrate30g10%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar8g
Protein3g
Calcium80mg8%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C9mg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes (Including Red Varieties), Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Coconut, Palm, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Canola), Whey, Maltodextrin, Modified Food Starch, Dehydrated Onion, Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Garlic, Reduced Lactose Whey, Cheddar and Blue Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Spices, Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural Flavor, Whey Protein Concentrate, Xanthan Gum, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Mono and Diglycerides, Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (Preserve Freshness), Sodium Bisulfite (Preserve Freshness), Citric Acid (Preserve Freshness), Mixed Tocopherols (Preserve Freshness), Less Than 2% Silicon Dioxide Added as An Anticaking Agent.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More