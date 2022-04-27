Idahoan Four Cheese Instant Mashed Potatoes Family Size Perspective: front
Idahoan Four Cheese Instant Mashed Potatoes Family Size

8 ozUPC: 0002970013145
Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-Homemade Taste-Every Time.

  • Convenient, portable, easy to prepare
  • Good for on the go snack, lunch, and dinner

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size140g (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium580mg25.22%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein3g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Idaho Potatoes, Cheddar/Parmesan/Blue/Romano Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Whey, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Nonfat Dry Milk, Buttermilk Powder, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Natural Flavors, Yeast Extract, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Exact (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfite, Citric Acid, and Mixed Tocopherols.

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

