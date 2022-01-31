Ingredients

Idaho® Potatoes, Four Cheese Blend [Cheddar Cheese Blend [Whey, Maltodextrin, Reduced Lactose Whey, Canola Oil, Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Disodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Artificial Color (Including Fd&C Yellow #6 and #5)], Romano and Parmesan Cheeses [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Disodium Phosphate]), Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Coconut, Palm, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Canola), Salt, Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Whey Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural and Artificial Flavor (Milk, Soy), Maltodextrin, Mono and Diglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Spice, Artificial Color (Including Fd&C Yellow #5 and #6), Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (Preserve Freshness), Sodium Bisulfite (Preserve Freshness), Citric Acid (Preserve Freshness), Sodium Caseinate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Mixed Tocopherols (Preserve Freshness) and Less Than 2.0% Silicon Dioxide Added as An Anti-caking Agent

Allergen Info

Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

