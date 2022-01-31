Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potato Microwave Cup Perspective: front
Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potato Microwave Cup

4 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0002970034145
Product Details

Idahoan Real Four Cheese Flavored Mashed Potatoes are made from a blend of Idahoan real potatoes and a dry blend of cheddar, blue, Romano and parmesan cheeses. The potatoes are processed from sound, well peeled, and trimmed 100% Idaho potatoes.

Idahoan Real Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes comply with the provisions in the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and Amendments.

  • Microwavable
  • Made with 100% real Idaho potatoes
  • Kosher
  • Made in USA

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup dry mix (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium570mg23.75%
Total Carbohydrate20g6.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C3.6mg6%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho® Potatoes, Four Cheese Blend [Cheddar Cheese Blend [Whey, Maltodextrin, Reduced Lactose Whey, Canola Oil, Cheddar and Blue Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Disodium Phosphate, Whey Protein Concentrate, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Artificial Color (Including Fd&C Yellow #6 and #5)], Romano and Parmesan Cheeses [Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes, Disodium Phosphate]), Vegetable Oil (Contains One or More of the Following: Coconut, Palm, Soybean, Cottonseed, Sunflower, Canola), Salt, Corn Syrup Solids, Sugar, Whey Powder, Nonfat Dry Milk, Natural and Artificial Flavor (Milk, Soy), Maltodextrin, Mono and Diglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Spice, Artificial Color (Including Fd&C Yellow #5 and #6), Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate (Preserve Freshness), Sodium Bisulfite (Preserve Freshness), Citric Acid (Preserve Freshness), Sodium Caseinate, Dipotassium Phosphate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Mixed Tocopherols (Preserve Freshness) and Less Than 2.0% Silicon Dioxide Added as An Anti-caking Agent

Allergen Info
Contains Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Soybean and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

