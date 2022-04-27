Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes Microwavable Cups
Product Details
Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-Homemade Taste-Every Time.
- Made with 100% Real Idaho Potatoes
- Naturally Gluten Free potatoes
- Microwave Ready
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Salt, Whey, Sugar, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Flour, Caramel Color), Cheddar/Romano/Parmesan Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Natural Flavors, Dehydrated Onion, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Yeast Extract, Chives, Spices, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfate, Citric Acid and Mixed Tocopherols.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More