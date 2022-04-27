Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes Microwavable Cups Perspective: front
Idahoan Four Cheese Mashed Potatoes Microwavable Cups

4 ct / 1.5 ozUPC: 0002970034148
Product Details

Whip up delicious potatoes in minutes. Perfect for a variety of wholesome recipes, Idahoan is easy to prepare-Homemade Taste-Every Time.

  • Made with 100% Real Idaho Potatoes
  • Naturally Gluten Free potatoes
  • Microwave Ready

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1entire cup
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium760mg33.04%
Total Carbohydrate29g10.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein4g
Calcium52mg4%
Iron0.72mg4%
Potassium470mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Idaho Potatoes, Vegetable Oil (Coconut, Sunflower, Soybean), Salt, Whey, Sugar, Textured Vegetable Protein (Soy Flour, Caramel Color), Cheddar/Romano/Parmesan Cheeses (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Buttermilk, Maltodextrin, Nonfat Dry Milk, Sour Cream (Cultured Cream, Nonfat Milk), Natural Flavors, Dehydrated Onion, Monoglycerides, Calcium Stearoyl Lactylate, Yeast Extract, Chives, Spices, Paprika Extract (Color), Annatto Extract (Color).Freshness Preserved by Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bisulfate, Citric Acid and Mixed Tocopherols.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
